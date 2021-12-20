Updates from Johnson County Community College: Sound off for student success

As a cornerstone of the Johnson County community, JCCC strives to provide the best opportunities and experiences for our students, faculty and staff. We recently went to Instagram to ask our students the best part about being a Cavalier. Their responses ranged from the meaningful connections that have been made, to shouting-out specific campus areas and benefits:

“The best part of being a Cavalier is staying close to home and meeting new people!” – Bella

“JCCC’s Dollar Drink Club! Coffee keeps me going and who doesn’t love supporting a sustainable cause,” – Brett

“The best part of being a Cavalier is being part of one of the best Railroad programs in the country,” – Jack

“The Student Life popcorn! Actually, just the Student Life activities in general,” – Cambre

“The best part of being a Cavalier is being a part of the EMS program. I love all the instructors and lab clinicians!” – Hagen

“The people on campus… I’ve made friends for life here,” – Mary

“The amazing professors who truly care about our success!” – Emma

“Getting to meet new people and having the opportunity to collaborate with them in the classroom,” – Madison

“Being part of the amazing softball team,” – Jordy

“I haven’t even started classes yet, but the faculty and staff have made me feel so at home already!” – Roberto

These replies are a few examples of just how life-changing a community college education can be. Join in the enthusiasm by getting to know our beautiful campus! Take our 18-stop virtual tour or schedule a visit to interact with students and faculty for a more personalized experience.

