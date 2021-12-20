Glory Days Pizza of Topeka hopes to break into KC market at this ‘highly visible’ spot on SM Parkway

Glory Days Pizza, a Topeka-based pizzeria, has opened its first Kansas City metro location on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee.

Located at 13107 Shawnee Mission Parkway, just east of Pflumm Road, Glory Days Pizza first opened Thursday, Nov. 18. The site was previously a PepperJax Grill.

David Tofflemire, a partner at Glory Days Pizza, said he and his fellow partners, George Hughes and Jason Lehnherr, hope to make their pizzeria a household name in Kansas City among mainstays like Minksy’s and Old Shawnee Pizza.

“It’s been a long-term goal of ours to come into this market, and for us, the product that we sell is something that we believe in, and we are confident that when people give us a try, they’ll enjoy the product,” Tofflemire said. “The quality of the product and the effort it takes for us to make that product is something that we take a lot of pride in. We feel that if people try our product, they’ll realize that it’s every bit the quality and as good as anything in the market as well.”

Tofflemire said the location along a widely traveled east-west corridor through Shawnee stood out as the best option among those they considered.

“We really liked the idea of bringing our brand to this market in a very highly visible place,” Tofflemire said. “This really presented the best opportunity for the visibility we wanted to have to introduce our brand.”

Glory Days Pizza plans to bring additional Glory Days Pizza locations to other parts of the Kansas City metro area in the next year or two.

Tofflemire said they pride themselves on making their dough fresh daily, making their own pizza sauce and ranch, shredding their cheese off the block and dicing all of their vegetables fresh.

He personally recommends any of their specialty pizzas, particularly the Works and All Meat pizzas, adding that “there’s a little bit of something for everybody” on the menu.

Sarah Taylor, general manager, said the team is hiring more staff this month as well.