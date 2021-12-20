See how Great Harvest Bread Co. in PV makes their special holiday breads — and get tips for baking your own

There’s a small team behind Great Harvest Bread Co. of Kansas City, located at Prairie Village’s Corinth Square.

Owners Sarah and Brian Berlin took over the space about seven years ago from the second husband-wife team to own the now 40-year-old bakery.

With three full-time bakers and fresh-baked inventory daily, Sarah said, Great Harvest is a tight-knit operation. And the holidays is one of their busiest times of the year.

Adding stress this year — more than a year-and-a-half into the pandemic — Sarah said Great Harvest is still experiencing supply chain issues.

Ingredient shortages and supply chain delays have gotten so bad, Great Harvest had to introduce a spin on an annual holiday loaf to accommodate for volume, Sarah said.

They’s added a raspberry white chocolate swirl loaf in addition to their regular cherry version.

Despite supply chain issues and increased holiday demand, Sarah said she knows she can rely on her team.

“We’ve got veterans who have been through this rodeo before, we’ve got new people who are new to baking,” Sarah said. “It’s helpful to have all hands on deck, and people, they get it. You can tell they know what they’re in for.”

Holiday orders at Great Harvest can be made online here until 4 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Here’s a look behind the scenes at Great Harvest’s holiday operation — and some tips from Berlin about baking at home for the holidays.