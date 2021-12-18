Your Community: Get ready for 2022 with the Johnson County Library Spring Guide

Johnson County Library has some exciting things planned for 2022 and you can read all about it in the Spring 2022 Guide, which is now available at a branch near you. The Guide is your source for all things Library. It’s packed full of helpful information so you’re up-to-date on what’s going on at the branches, upcoming events and programs, service highlights, Friends of Johnson County Library and Johnson County Library Foundation news. The Guide is published trimesterly in December (Spring), April (Summer), and August (Fall), and covers forthcoming events for the next four months.

Be sure to checkout this edition’s featured stories:

Library Services for Incarcerated Patrons

Return of Art Exhibitions

Building Updates including the Central Resource Library Re-opening Date

How Volunteers are using Technology to Help the Friends

Why One Patron Gives to Support the Foundation

The cover features art from mixed-media artist Kathy Liao. Liao received her MFA in Painting from Boston University and BFA in Painting and Drawing from University of Washington, Seattle, and is currently part of the Artist Services team at Mid-America Arts Alliance in Kansas City. Liao’s art will be on exhibit at Cedar Roe Library this spring. Find out more about our cover artist on page 14 and visit her website, kathyliao.com.

Stop by one of the 14 Johnson County Library branches to get your copy today. The Spring 2022 Guide is also available to view online at jocolibrary.org.

