Your daily planner for Friday, Dec. 17: Gardener Edgerton superintendent exits with $425K severance

Happy Friday, everyone! It’s me, Nikki, here to give you the rundown of what’s happening in Johnson County today, Dec. 17. First off, go Chiefs! Now, the weather …

Forecast: The warm weather we had earlier this week decided to not stick around. It’s set to be a cold, cloudy day with highs in the upper 40s. But at least the high winds are a thing of the past.

Agenda:

Lenexa’s fourth annual Holiday Farmers Market is taking place tomorrow, Saturday at the Lenexa civic campus parking garage. Residents can shop for ingredients for their holiday meals and gifts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

is taking place tomorrow, Saturday at the Lenexa civic campus parking garage. Residents can shop for ingredients for their holiday meals and gifts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here. A one-man show called “A Jewish Joke” will be showing at The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center on Saturday and Sunday. The play follows a Hollywood screenwriter who gets caught up in the Communist witch hunt of the 1950s. Tickets are available now at The White Theatre box office or online here.

will be showing at The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center on Saturday and Sunday. The play follows a Hollywood screenwriter who gets caught up in the Communist witch hunt of the 1950s. Tickets are available now at The White Theatre box office or online here. Jewish Family Services is conducting its food drive on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon. People can donate their shelf-stable items at the front circle drive of the Jewish Community Campus, 5801 W. 115th Street.

Noteworthy: