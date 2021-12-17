Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Home is where charity begins, especially during the holidays

The definition of the proverb “charity begins at home” is self-explanatory. In a nutshell, it means that our first responsibility should be focused on the needs of our own family and friends. The holidays are a time when family and friends are always top of mind and at Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty, we consider this city our home and its citizens our family. The holidays bring comfort, joy and peace to many, but they can also bring stress, anxiety and shame to those who may need assistance. In this week’s column, we wanted to shine a light on some KC programs that provide support to those who need it during the holidays.

Catholic Charities

With family support centers across the metro, Catholic Charities helps all types of families no matter the need. In addition to providing food, seasonal clothing, shelter and services year-round, Catholic Charities has special programs in place to help those who need it most around during the holidays. Christmas Shining Star is their annual campaign that provides gifts for hundreds of families that may not have the means to provide them. You can help by adopting a family and purchasing gifts from their wish list, buying a frequently requested gift from retailers and shipping it to them directly or donating via their website. No matter what way you chose to help, you can rest assured you will brighten the holidays for many. Visit https://catholiccharitiesks.org/ or https://catholiccharities-kcsj.org/ for more information!

City Union Mission

At City Union Mission, their Mission Christmas program provides help to thousands of income-qualified families and individuals enjoy the holidays. Family members can “shop” free at their Christmas Store. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, they are unable to deliver gifts ‘Christmas Store Assistants’—will be on hand to help shoppers in the store and assist with gift wrapping. You may also donate online or shop their Amazon wish list. To learn more about Mission Christmas head to https://cityunionmission.org/missionchristmas/.

Operation Breakthrough

Operation Breakthrough has been providing gifts and meals to families in need in the KC metro for two decades through their Christmas Program. Last year, around 920 families were helped through their Adopt-A-Family program. You can help by providing funds for a family’s holiday meal – $30 for a family of four and under or $60 for larger families. Gift cards are also a popular option so that donors don’t have to worry about sizes and color preferences – either Walmart or Target are suggested! You will truly make a difference to families in the Kansas City metro. See all your options and learn how to donate at:

https://operationbreakthrough.org/how-you-can-help/christmas-program

Any one of these amazing organizations would be grateful for your generosity. Let’s all do our best to ensure families across the metro feel special this holiday season!