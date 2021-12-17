5 to Try: Post readers’ picks for JoCo’s best baked goods 🍰

A new round of our 5 to Try series is fresh out of the oven this week!

Welcome back, readers, to your weekly list of best picks in Johnson County.

This time, we asked readers for their top recommendations for baked goods in Johnson County. And boy did they, uh, rise to the occasion.

Heading into the sugar rush of the holiday season, be sure to stop by one or all of these shops for a pick-me-up, especially if you’re looking for last-minute gifts. Many of these places offer Christmas-themed treats too!

Here we go…

Best Regards Bakery & Café

This locally owned bakery in south-central Overland Park calls itself “America’s best kept secret,” according to their website. But customers and Post readers must be in on the secret, because Best Regards came out on top as the number one pick this week!

“So hard to pick just one item!” said Post reader Julie Elfving. “Cherrie and Robert Duensing started this bakery over 20 years ago with an eye to providing customers authentic bakery items made from scratch using only high quality ingredients tailor made for picky people like me.”

For Elfving, her favorite “guilty treat” is the chocolate eclair, a traditional choux pastry filled with creme patissiere and covered with chocolate. The bakery also has cinnamon rolls, coffee cakes, cream puffs, you name it. The iced sugar cookies and cranberry orange cookies came in highly recommended by Post readers.

Don’t forget about their kitchen menu, including the grilled cheese sandwiches, as well as seasonal items like fresh gelato and hot soups. Post reader Barbara S. King recommends the gooey butter cake too.

Located at 6759 W. 119th St., Best Regards Bakery & Café is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.mm. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Kitchen hours during the weekdays are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dolce Bakery

A mainstay at The Shops of Prairie Village, Dolce Bakery is highly popular among Post readers. Cakes must often be ordered in advance. Come early and call ahead!

Dolce Bakery describes itself as “a heartful + handcrafted scratch bakery.” Christmas orders are already closed, but treats will be available in the shop daily from now through early afternoon on Christmas Eve.

Try the fresh-baked cookies and cupcakes, or scrumptious breakfast menu items. Or, if you’re like Instagrammer katiej0y57, just order “Anything from Dolce!”

Located at 3930 W. 69th Terrace, Dolce Bakery is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Check ahead for holiday hours next week.

Brian’s Bakery & Eatery

Post readers make this Mission bakery a regular pitstop when on the hunt for a tasty treat. Located downtown on Johnson Drive, Brian’s Bakery & Eatery is selling a ton of Christmas-themed cookies, hot chocolate bombs, cake balls and other delectable delights.

Post reader Shelby Exposito says to give Brian’s Bakery a try if you haven’t yet.

“The scones and iced sugar cookies at Brian’s Bakery in Mission are the two best desserts in the county,” Exposito said. “There are over a dozen flavors of scones, and they’re all fantastic, for breakfast or for dessert. Our friends request us to bring the sugar cookies to every holiday event – they’re large enough to share and have a really unique icing.”

Don’t forget the eatery! Come here for a bowl of hot chili or other savory items on the lunch menu.

Located at 5622 Johnson Drive, Brian’s Bakery & Eatery is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

André’s Confiserie Suisse

A refined and upscale Swiss chocolaterie and kitchen, André’s Confiserie Suisse is family-owned and operated, with literally something for everyone on the hunt for sweets.

With two locations in Overland Park and Kansas City, Missouri, this shop is known for its traditional Swiss Christmas tea cookies, according to its website.

“The Buche Noel (Yule Log) from Andre’s Confiserie Suisse in Leawood is a Christmas favorite,” said Post reader Sara Koulen of Leawood. “So luscious and it’s difficult to make yourself, so definitely an item to get from a true baker. Andre’s has a great selection of cakes and cookies but the Buche Noel stands out.”

André’s is decked out for Christmas, with plenty of pick-me-up gifts and treats ready to grab and go.

The Johnson County location is 4929 W. 119th St. in Hawthorne Plaza. Retail hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The tearoom luncheon hours are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Coffee and pastries are served before and after lunch.

Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe

This British-inspired bakery in downtown Overland Park is certainly the place to go for Post readers in the market for baked goods and afternoon tea.

From cakes and croissants to savory items like hot sandwiches and pizza, there’s something for everyone at this shop.

Post reader Alice Capson of Overland Park is particularly fond of the sweet treats at Clock Tower Bakery.

“They make excellent brownies,” Capson said. “ I love their chocolate croissants, but you need to order plain ones a day or more in advance. When I go to the OP Farmers Market, I usually pick up one of those treats though they have many more. I hope to try their Afternoon Tea sometime; one must reserve in advance.”

Located at 7911 Santa Fe Drive, Clock Tower Bakery is open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.