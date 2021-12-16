Your daily planner for Thursday, Dec. 16: Johnson County Museum hosts ‘Behind the Scenes’ Tour

Good morning readers, and welcome to Thursday, December 16! It’s Alexis here with a look at what’s happening around Johnson County today.

Forecast: ☀️ Today should be much calmer and cooler than Wednesday, but temperatures are still a bit warm for this time of year with a high around 50. Tonight you can expect clear skies and lows in the 30s.

Agenda:

Made in KC , a homegrown retail outlet for Kansas City area makers, designers and artists, is now open in Lenexa City Center. The new store is located in The District, a building with luxury apartments and retail spaces across the street from the Lenexa Public Market.

Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa is decorated for the holiday season. Every day until January 17, 2022, you can head to the park for Sar-Ko Aglow to see thousands of lights along the park’s trails. The lights turn on every night at 6 p.m. , and admission is free to all.

Today from 10:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m., the Johnson County Museum is hosting a Behind the Scenes Tour . Patrons have the opportunity to interact with museum staff and learn how the museum finds items for its collections and the importance of those collections for the local community. The event is open to patrons ages 16 and up.

Noteworthy:

A couple more items of note from the area: