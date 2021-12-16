Teenage boy injured by falling tree in Shawnee during Wednesday’s high winds

A falling tree injured a 14-year-old boy as he walked home shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

It happened in Shawnee along 67th Street just west of Mullen Road.

The tree was estimated to have been about 20 feet tall with a 5 to 8-inch diameter. The tree hit a chain-link fence as it fell before hitting the teen in the back.

Shawnee Police arrived to find the boy on the ground. Officers at the scene said he was alert and talking but complained of back pains.

Shawnee Fire and Johnson County Med-Act also responded. He was transported to an area pediatric hospital to get checked out.

His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Northern Johnson County homes damaged by falling trees

During Wednesday’s high wind warning, falling trees damaged several northern Johnson County homes.

Overland Park, Shawnee, Mission, and Prairie Village all saw at least one structure damaged by falling tree branches or entire trees.

In Overland Park, a large tree fell on a home at 72nd Terrace and Lamar Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Another large tree fell on a home near 73rd Terrace and Stearns Street about 5:40 p.m. Again, no injuries were reported.

Both homes are uninhabitable until the trees are removed, and repairs are completed.