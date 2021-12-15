Your daily planner for Wednesday, Dec. 15: Jason Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’ earn Golden Globe nods

Hey everyone, it’s Kyle, with a roundup of what’s going on this blustery Wednesday, Dec. 15. First, the weather …

Forecast: 💨 It’s going to be seriously windy today. A high wind warning from the National Weather Service is in effect until midnight tonight. Expect sustained winds of 30-40 miles per hour throughout the day with some gusts topping 60 miles per hour. There is also a chance for scattered thunderstorms later this evening. We could also set a record with today’s high possibly hitting 70.

Agenda:

Shawnee Rocks the Lights 2021 , the city’s annual contest for holiday light displays, runs through tomorrow, Dec. 17. Any Shawnee resident who wants to compete for three swag bags can send a picture to , the city’s annual contest for holiday light displays, runs through tomorrow, Dec. 17. Any Shawnee resident who wants to compete for three swag bags can send a picture to cityofshawnee@cityofshawnee.org . The city asks that contestants submit only one picture, so make it merry! In the meantime, check out the other submissions so far.

The city of Roeland Park has begun hiring lifeguards for the 2022 summer season. Those interested can apply online at roelandpark.org or email Tony Nichols at anichols@roelandpark.org.

for the 2022 summer season. Those interested can apply online at roelandpark.org or email Tony Nichols at anichols@roelandpark.org. Shawnee is also looking for volunteers to fill an open seat on the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The city needs a community member to represent Ward 2 on the board, which meets on the first Thursday of every month. Find out more information here.

Noteworthy: