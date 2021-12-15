Shawnee Mission approves draft 2023-24 calendar — see first day of classes, holiday breaks and graduation dates

The Shawnee Mission board of education on Monday approved an academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year and also accepted a few revisions to the 2022-23 calendar.

One of the main revisions to the previously approved 2022-23 calendar includes the addition of Juneteenth as a holiday, which was not a federally recognized holiday when next year’s calendar was originally approval.

The note was also added to show that district offices will not be open on the Fourth of July in summer 2023.

Shawnee Mission also made a correction, adding an early release day for high school students on Oct. 12, 2022, which is National Testing Day.

That has been an early release day with professional learning in the afternoon in years past, according to board documents.

A full calendar for 2022-23 can be found here.

Key dates on 2023-24 calendar

Below is a look at some of the highlights of the 2023-24 calendar:

First day of class for grades 1-6, 7 and 9: Tuesday, Aug. 15

First day of class for grades 8, 10-12: Wednesday, Aug. 16

First day of class for pre-K and kindergarten: Thursday, Aug. 17

Thanksgiving: no school the week of Thanksgiving, with professional learning on Monday, Nov. 20 followed by break from Nov. 21-24.

Winter break: no school from Thursday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Jan. 5. Students return for the second semester on Monday, Jan. 8.

Spring Break: following a teacher workday on Friday, March 15 — in which students do not attend school — spring break will be from Monday, March 18 to Friday, March 22. Students will return to school on Monday, March 25.

Final day of class for pre-K: Tuesday, May 28

Final day of class for grades K-11: Wednesday, May 29.

Class of 2024 graduation dates

SM East and SM South graduations will be on Monday, May 20, 2024

SM North and SM West graduations will be on Tuesday, May 21, 2024

SM Northwest and Horizons’ graduations will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2024

A full draft calendar for 2023-24 can be found online here.