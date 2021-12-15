Inside JCPRD: The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County introduces the Access + Equity For All Fund

By David Markham

The Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County announces the Access + Equity For All Fund, a program that raises funds for scholarships, projects, and accommodations that reduce barriers to participation and increase enjoyment of JCPRD parks, arts, and recreational offerings. The fund is a core pillar of the foundation’s new strategic direction, led by JCPRD Development Director Erika Seward, and follows a series of steps by JCPRD to progress its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“We are pleased to be partnering with The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County for this dedicated effort to increase funds, access, and equity for underserved populations,” said JCPRD Deputy Director Travis Buell, who has been guiding JCPRD’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee. “The benefits of parks, the arts, and recreation are innumerable, and something all people should be able to experience.”

Individuals who register online for JCPRD programs may contribute directly to the Access + Equity for All Fund at checkout by selecting a donation amount that is added to their transaction. Donations are tax-deductible and are also being accepted through the foundation website.

“It’s super easy and directly pays that appreciation for JCPRD programs forward,” said Seward. “We quietly introduced the checkout option a few months ago and have been receiving gifts of $1, $5 or more, some as much as $250. It truly makes a difference as it adds up, especially for households that otherwise could not afford certain programs or may be experiencing financial hardship.”

Corporate partners can also sign on to provide local community investments; Olathe Health is one partner that has pledged long-term support of the fund for scholarships.

“The response has been incredibly positive,” Seward continued. “Partners want to give and want to encourage community members to give by matching contributions online, and hopefully in the future at store locations, and more. We’re excited to see how the fund grows over time and the impact it makes.”

Scholarships for JCPRD programs and activities are currently being accepted by applying online.

To learn more about The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County, visit jcprdfoundation.org.