CYL Sauna Studio, a first of its kind in KC area, opens in Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter

CYL Sauna Studio, a luxury infrared sauna studio chain based in Nashville, is now open in Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter.

Located at 4075 W. 83rd Street, CYL officially opened on Nov. 20, billings itself as the first infrared sauna studio in the city — and the state of Kansas.

Owner Amanda Tinsley, who first tried a CYL studio on a visit to her sister in Lexington, Ky., said 90% of the feedback thus far has been positive.

“I’m so pleased with how many people have come in and welcomed us, and are really feeling the benefit like I had hoped they would,” Tinsley said.

There are seven private rooms at the studio, each with a single infrared sauna pod. Customers are limited to a 30-minute session during which they lay down in the pod and sweat.

As opposed to a more traditional sauna, which uses a heat source (like hot rocks) to warm the air, an infrared sauna raises temperature by using light to directly warm a person’s body in an enclosed space.

Tinsley said about 15 minutes after they start a session, when customers are starting to sweat, an employee will bring them a cold towel.

The last 1o to 15 minutes of a session “is when you feel it,” she said.

Infrared saunas are supposed to help with stress reduction, blood pressure, workout recovery, detoxification and circulation, Tinsley said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, studies have “found evidence of some benefit” from infrared saunas in the treatment of chronic health problems like Type 2 diabetes, arthritis and high blood pressure but “more rigorous studies are needed to confirm these results.”

The Mayo Clinic says “no adverse effects” from the use of infrared saunas have been reported.

“It’s just nice that I’m actually helping people,” Tinsley said. “They’re walking out and they’re feeling rejuvenated or feeling relaxed.”

The studio is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Appointments are preferred, Tinsley said, and can be made online here.