Your daily planner for Tuesday, Dec. 14: Two men facing charges in Lenexa shooting

Hey everyone! Juliana here. Good morning and welcome to Tuesday, Dec. 14, in Shawnee Mission.
Forecast: ☁️ It will be a cloudy day in Shawnee Mission this Tuesday. Still, it’s one of the warmer days of the week with a high of 64 degrees. A high wind warning has been issued for Johnson County on for all day Wednesday.
Agenda:
- Drop off yarn to the Roeland Park Community Center today for this week’s Yarn Drive. Donations will be given to the knitting group Hats from the Heart, which knits an average of 500 hats year-round for those in need.
- Get creative at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center and participate in a holiday printmaking event from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight. Individuals ages 16 and up can pay $25 ($28 for nonresidents) to create holiday prints and cards.
- Print off these coloring pages and let the kids color for a sweet treat from Corinth Square. Several merchants are participating in the event, such as a Pez dispenser from Westlake or a free peanut butter and jelly sandwich from Great Harvest Bread Co.
Noteworthy:
A couple more items of note from the area:
- Two men are facing multiple charges after Lenexa police officers responded to a report of gunshots near the Radisson Hotel on Thursday, Dec. 9. According to a Lenexa Police Department press release, an adult man told officers that two individuals approached him in the hotel’s parking lot and attempted to force him out of his car. One of the suspects fired shots at him, according to police. One man is charged with attempted murder in the first degree, and the other is charged with defacing identification marks of a firearm.
- Two Shawnee Mission North students, Giselle Garza and Naomi Hart, won first and second place in the Tim Murphy Art Gallery High School Visual Art competition in Merriam. City staff announced 24 winners earlier this month out of 800 total entries. Hart placed first and Garza placed second in the 2D category.
- There’s still time for Kansans to enroll for health insurance coverage through the federal marketplace. For coverage beginning Jan. 1, individuals must enroll by Wednesday, Dec. 15, according to a Cover Kansas press release. Kansans can enroll through Jan. 15, but enrollment after Dec. 15 means coverage won’t begin until Feb. 15. Apply for coverage online here.
- A few new faces are behind the Merriam City Council dais, including recently elected Councilmembers Jacob Laha and Amy Rider. The city council at its Dec. 13 meeting also appointed Staci Chivetta to the open seat in Ward 4, which was vacated by Bob Pape, who was elected mayor.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.