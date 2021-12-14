Your daily planner for Tuesday, Dec. 14: Two men facing charges in Lenexa shooting

Hey everyone! Juliana here. Good morning and welcome to Tuesday, Dec. 14, in Shawnee Mission.

Forecast: ☁️ It will be a cloudy day in Shawnee Mission this Tuesday. Still, it’s one of the warmer days of the week with a high of 64 degrees. A high wind warning has been issued for Johnson County on for all day Wednesday.

Agenda:

Drop off yarn to the Roeland Park Community Center today for this week’s Yarn Drive . Donations will be given to the knitting group Hats from the Heart, which knits an average of 500 hats year-round for those in need.

. Donations will be given to the knitting group Hats from the Heart, which knits an average of 500 hats year-round for those in need. Get creative at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center and participate in a holiday printmaking event from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight. Individuals ages 16 and up can pay $25 ($28 for nonresidents) to create holiday prints and cards.

and participate in a holiday printmaking event from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight. Individuals ages 16 and up can pay $25 ($28 for nonresidents) to create holiday prints and cards. Print off these coloring pages and let the kids color for a sweet treat from Corinth Square. Several merchants are participating in the event, such as a Pez dispenser from Westlake or a free peanut butter and jelly sandwich from Great Harvest Bread Co.

Noteworthy:

A couple more items of note from the area: