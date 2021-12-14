Man in critical condition after being struck by SUV on Johnson Drive in Shawnee

The Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating after a man was hit by an SUV Monday evening on Johnson Drive.

First responders were called to the 10300 block of Johnson Drive, just east of Hocker Grove Middle School, at 5:45 p.m.

Traffic Safety Unit Sergeant Nick Shurmantine says a 69-year-old man stepped out into the road and was hit by a westbound Ford Expedition.

The driver of the SUV stopped and has cooperated with the investigation, police say.

Shurmantine says the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

He says they’re unsure why the man stepped out into the road. There is no crosswalk in that area of Johnson Drive.

Police don’t believe that speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Officers closed one westbound lane of Johnson Drive as they documented the scene. The lane reopened shortly before 9 p.m.