Shawnee tables plan to convert old Deffenbaugh mansion into drug treatment facility

A project to turn the late Ron Deffenbaugh’s luxury home in western Shawnee into a mental health and drug treatment facility is on pause for at least the next couple of months.

Without debate, the Shawnee City Council on Monday unanimously agreed to table plans to rezone the site from agricultural to professional office.

Located at 18555 Johnson Drive, the Summit Center for Wellness as its proposed would serve as an outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment facility.

Residents who live near the project have spoken out in opposition to the project in recent weeks, citing concerns that it would lead to disturbances in their neighborhood or lower their property values.

In response to residents’ concerns, the project owners requested the city council delay discussion and voting on the project until the meeting scheduled for Feb. 14, 2022.

A couple of neighbors spoke at Monday’s meeting, again repeating some concerns that were voiced at the November meeting of the Shawnee Planning Commission.

They said they believed the project is ill-fitted for the surrounding neighborhood. Others are concerned the site could be used for other purposes than what is being proposed.

“We are actually quite concerned, we’ll be very interested to see… what comes out in the future time in terms of what the actual proposal is,” said Fred Granville. “I think our biggest fear that really wasn’t addressed by the planning commission was what this thing might morph into once it gets started.”

Site owners Brad and Ann Botteron have said Summit Ranch’s purpose is to be a place where people who exhibit personal behaviors that cause chronic diseases may be able to regain their health.

These personal behaviors could be a “lack of physical activity, poor nutrition, tobacco use and excessive alcohol use,” they said at November’s planning commission meeting.

“I just hope you can see our vision for this place,” said Ann Botteron at that time. “We enjoy that it’s so green and open, and we feel it is a great place for healing.”

But some neighbors have raised concerns that the facility could eventually be used for inpatient services that has people staying overnight.

