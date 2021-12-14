The Barstow School receives $7.5M donation, its largest gift ever — here’s what it will pay for

The Barstow School says it has received the largest donation in its history, a $7.5 million gift from an anonymous donor that will go, in part, towards building a new athletic center.

Located at 11511 State Line Road in Kansas City, Mo., the private independent school serves more than 750 children in grades pre-K through high school and draws students from Johnson County and around the metro.

According to the school, $3 million of the gift at the behest of the donor will be used to build a new athletic center somewhere on the school’s 40-acre campus in south Kansas City, just across State Line Road from Leawood.

Lisa Tulp, The Barstow School director of communications, said details about the center, such as what it will look like and where it will be located, are still undecided as the project is early in the planning phase.

Another $1.5 million of the anonymous donation will go towards new roofs for campus buildings.

Also, another $1 million will go to the Dan & Cassidy Towriss IDEA Space KC on the Leawood side of State Line Road.

The IDEA Space broke ground in September, named after the couple who had donated $2 million to the project. At the time, that gift was the largest in Barstow’s 137-year history, according to the school.

Additionally, an undisclosed portion of the latest $7.5 million gift is set to finance new artificial turf on the varsity soccer field, renovation of existing locker rooms and new roofs for campus buildings.

“This transformational gift comes as our school is experiencing rising enrollment and preparing to mark sixty years on State Line Road in May, so it is a fitting time to make improvements that will lead us into the future,” said President Shane Foster in a release from the school.

There is no indication of who made the donation. Tulp said the donor asked that the gift be kept entirely anonymous.

“We are grateful for a gift that has the capacity to create a groundswell of support throughout our community, allowing us to improve the campus and strengthen the innovative programs and rigorous academics that define a Barstow education,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Joel Brous.

Planning for the improvements and consultation with engineers and architects is currently underway, Tulp said.