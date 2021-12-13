Updates from Johnson County Community College: Nursing professor gives back

We’re constantly reminded of how supportive the JCCC community is. Nursing professor Colleen Duggan, for example, began giving to JCCC scholarships more than 20 years ago. Back then, she knew even small steps would leave an impact over time. Today, her gifts have helped hundreds of students.

Providing support across campus

Throughout her time at JCCC, Duggan has made a big difference in the lives of students. Her sabbatical project helped create a health clinic on campus in the early 2000s. In 2014, she collaborated with the JCCC Center for Sustainability to create curriculum that challenges nursing students to conserve resources while improving patient care outcomes.

Her recent work includes incorporating state-of-the-art virtual patient software in the classroom to help students apply clinical judgment as they learn to “think like a nurse.”

Additionally, as a success coach and longtime instructor, she’s seen just how stressful getting a healthcare degree can be.

“In the Nursing program, there is a direct correlation between minimizing outside workload and being successful,” says Duggan. She firmly believes nursing scholarships reduce financial stress, which in turn supports her goal of helping students focus solely on earning their degree.

Duggan’s generosity expands beyond the Nursing program. When she learned JCCC students were facing food insecurity, she extended her giving to also support the Cavalier MealSHARE program.

Lifelong giving

Today, Duggan is taking her giving a step further by including nursing student scholarships in her estate plan.

“That’s the beauty of estate giving,” says Judi Reilly, Development Program Director for the JCCC Foundation. “Donors can continue to support students into the future with large gifts even though they consistently gave smaller amounts over their lifetime.”

Duggan says her giving is not so much about the amount, but about the difference she makes by meeting student needs now and in the future.

“A donor’s passion for education lives on through a legacy gift,” says Reilly. “While gifts given on an annual basis are most common, often overlooked are legacy gifts, which are the simplest charitable gifts to make with a little thought and planning. Think of a legacy gift, like Colleen’s, as an investment in the future – for JCCC and for our students.”

Learn more

Whether you establish or contribute to scholarships, personal endowments, memorial gifts or other ways of giving, your donation directly impacts student success. Learn more about the JCCC Foundation and the many ways you can support.