Your Daily Planner for Monday, Dec. 13: JCDHE offers COVID-19 booster shots for teenagers

Forecast: ⛅️ Today’s weather is expected to be a mix of sunshine and clouds and unseasonably warm with a high around 60 degrees. Enjoy it while it lasts. Temperatures drop from an expected high of 74 degrees Wednesday to a low of 48 on Thursday.

Agenda:

Any local high schoolers interested in submitting art for the SevenDays Button Art Competition can do so now through Dec. 17. Artwork should reflect SevenDays daily themes, including: Love, Discover, Others, Connect, You, Go and Onward. More details here.

Noteworthy:

