Your Daily Planner for Monday, Dec. 13: JCDHE offers COVID-19 booster shots for teenagers

Good morning and welcome to Monday, Dec. 13, and the start of a new week here in Shawnee Mission. It’s Leah here with your Daily Planner.
Forecast: ⛅️ Today’s weather is expected to be a mix of sunshine and clouds and unseasonably warm with a high around 60 degrees. Enjoy it while it lasts. Temperatures drop from an expected high of 74 degrees Wednesday to a low of 48 on Thursday.
Agenda:
- Any local high schoolers interested in submitting art for the SevenDays Button Art Competition can do so now through Dec. 17. Artwork should reflect SevenDays daily themes, including: Love, Discover, Others, Connect, You, Go and Onward. More details here.
- Winter Wonder Week started yesterday in downtown Overland Park. This weeklong event offers photos with Santa, appearances of Marty the Elf on the Shelf in various downtown shops, wine tastings and an Instagram Takeover for any budding influencers. Check it out here!
- The Johnson County Charter Commission will conduct a public meeting today and continue the debate on proposed changes to the county charter. The process is set to wrap up in February.
Noteworthy:
A few additional items of note from around the area:
- Starting today, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will begin offering booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents ages 16 and 17. Click here to schedule an appointment. Click here to check other vaccine events.
- Speaking of booster shots for older teens, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment last week announced it supports the CDC’s recommendation to allow Pfizer-BioNTech booster doses for COVID-19 for Kansans age 16 and older. The state health department’s recommendation expands eligibility to teens age 16 and 17 and who have met the 6-month time period following the primary vaccination series for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or who had their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
- Two new Lenexa city councilmembers were sworn into office last week. Councilmember Melanie Arroyo will represent Ward 3, and Councilmember Craig Denny will represent Ward 4. Click here for more information about the city’s newest elected leaders.
