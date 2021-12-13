The Big Biscuit set to move into old Don Chilito’s space in Mission

The Big Biscuit, the popular Prairie Village-based breakfast-and-lunch restaurant chain, is set to move into the space that until this past Friday had been occupied for decades by Don Chilito’s.

After owner Barry Cowden decided to retire, Don Chilito’s closed for good on Friday, Dec. 10 after 50 years in business.

The Kansas City Star reported that same day that The Big Biscuit plans to move into the space at 7017 Johnson Drive by early summer.

President Chad Offerdahl told the Post on Monday that The Big Biscuit has been eyeing Mission for some time.

“We’re based out of Kansas City, we’re a local company and we founded The Big Biscuit right here in Kansas City,” Offerdahl said. “Mission has always been on our minds with all the growth over there. We have a lot of family ties to the Mission area, so we knew it was just a matter of time — we just needed to find the right location.”

Offerdahl said The Big Biscuit landed on the Don Chilito’s location largely for visibility.

The Big Biscuit already bought the location and is on track to begin renovations in January, Offerdahl said. Plans include a complete interior and exterior remodel, along with revitalization of the lot and land, he said.

Offerdahl said The Big Biscuit thought it would be good to replace Don Chilito’s — a longtime, local restaurant — with another Kansas City company.

“We’re going to keep some of the soul of the location that Barry [Cowden, Don Chilito’s owner] had over the last 50 years, but we’re also going to bring our Big Biscuit Kansas City vibe and really add a lot to the location,” Offerdahl said.

The Mission restaurant will be the seventh Johnson County location for The Big Biscuit, which currently operates franchises in Prairie Village, Shawnee, Olathe, Lenexa and two in Overland Park.

Overall, the company has 20 locations in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Customers can enjoy breakfast or lunch all day at The Big Biscuit. Its homestyle menu includes signature items like biscuits and gravy, omelets, burgers, salads and chicken sandwiches.