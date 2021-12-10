Your daily planner for Friday, Dec. 10: Overland Park Most-Spirited Holiday Home contest ends today

Hi, Post readers! This is Nikki providing you with a look into what’s going on around Johnson County today. First, let’s take a look at the weather.

Forecast: The partly cloudy skies you’ll see this morning are expected to remain all day. Even with highs expected in the mid 60s, some strong winds coming our way could make it a good idea to bundle up.

Agenda:

The City of Overland Park is currently holding its Most-Spirited Holiday Home contest . Residents have until 3 p.m. today to submit a photo of the outside of their home decorated for the holidays in order to participate. Photos can be submitted here.

