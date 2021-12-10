5 to Try: Post readers’ picks for best holiday lights in Johnson County 🎄

‘Tis the season for some jolly holiday lights!

We’ve asked our readers to tell us where to go to enjoy some Christmas lights and special holiday light displays. And Johnson County has a long list of options for children and families to enjoy.

From local shopping centers to the sweeping Sar-Ko-Aglow in Lenexa and the Deanna Rose Farmstead’s Lights on Farmstead Lane, there are plenty of great light displays to enjoy in the evenings when you’re out and about.

For a more comprehensive list of local holiday light displays, check out our story from last December. In the meantime, here’s a rundown of our readers’ recommendations for Christmas and holiday light displays …

Candy Cane Lane (Prairie Village)

Located in Prairie Village, this light display sits on a cul-de-sac on Outlook Lane just off West 79th Street.

Since 1958, residents here have decked out their homes each winter with a holiday display that is “small but a classic,” said Post reader kat_elaine on Instagram.

This year, keep an eye out for a festive snowman holding a colorful string of lights.

“My long-time favorite light display is Candy Cane Lane,” another Post reader told us. “Always beautiful and artistic.”

Lights turn on in late November and generally go off for the season at the end of December.

Christmas Place (Overland Park)

Located at Terrace Place Subdivision near 131st Place and Antioch Road in Overland Park, this clever cul-de-sac of 23 brightly lit homes has earned plaudits from holiday light lovers in the Kansas City area for years.

The neighbors of Christmas Place have a tight-knit history ever since the homes were built in 1992, and the annual Christmas light displays are just one piece of that community.

The light display generally runs through the first of January.

Lights on Farmstead Lane (Overland Park)

Located at 13800 Switzer Road, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead lights up every evening during the holiday season.

The festivities are a big attraction for our readers and their little ones, who can enjoy the holiday lights until Jan. 7, 2022, each evening from 5 to 11 p.m.

Tune into 90.5 Rose FM to hear holiday songs and movie music synchronized to the free light show.

Festivities at Brittany Ridge (Shawnee)

Located in the Brittany Ridge neighborhood near West 71st and Millbrook Streets in Shawnee, these Christmas and holiday lights are beloved local treasures.

One house in particular is decked out with bright lights, giant Christmas cards, garland and even a mailbox for children to send letters to Santa Claus.

Beware of the Grinch, who is trying to take down the decorations before anyone gets to see them!

Make this decorative neighborhood a must visit this holiday season.

Paulie’s Penguin Playground (Olathe)

No holiday display list would be complete without this popular gem, located at 15517 Indian Creek Parkway in Olathe.

It’s more than just a holiday light display, it’s its own Christmastime fantasia, the brainchild of Paul Craig, who has been steadily growing Paulie’s Penguin Playground around his property for nearly 20 years now.

If inflatables are your thing, then be sure to visit the penguins and all the other cool sights at Paulie’s Penguin Playground this month.

Open from Thanksgiving through Christmas, this walk-through display is dedicated to raising money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.