Your daily planner for Thursday, Dec. 9: Mission Food Pantry open today only

Hey there, readers! Alexis here with a look at what’s happening today, December 9, in Shawnee Mission. Let’s start with the weather.

Forecast: 🌤 The partly cloudy skies this morning should clear later in the day, and highs will reach the lower 60s this afternoon. Later tonight skies will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.

Agenda:

Overland Park’s Most Spirited Holiday Home Contest is running through the end of this week. If you think your house has what it takes to be crowned Overland Park’s best decorated home this holiday season, submit a photo before 3pm, Friday December 10. This is your chance to show off your hard work on lights, garlands, inflatables, wreaths and more!

Mid-America Regional Council Chief Economist Frank Lenk will speak about economic recovery in 2022 at a virtual event this morning from 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. A panel of experts will then discuss workforce shortages and talent pipelines, supply chain issues, the impact of immigration on pandemic employment and more. Tune into the event here .

The Mission Community Food Pantry is open today from 4-6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church on West 62nd Street. In addition to food, books for children and adults will be available. This is the only time to stop by this food pantry in the month of December, and the event will be drive-through only. Find out more here .

Noteworthy:

A couple more items of note from the area: