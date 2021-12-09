Undeveloped corner of Lenexa the proposed site of new estate home subdivision

A new residential estate subdivision is coming to a mostly undeveloped corner of far northwest Lenexa.

Located at 26660 W. 83rd St., Riverbend will consist of 24 estate lots on 65 acres.

The undeveloped site is currently farmland and lies close to a bend in the Kansas River, hence the subdivision’s name. Each lot will consist of about 2 acres.

The Lenexa Planning Commission on Monday voted 8-0 to approve a preliminary plat for the site and also recommended approval of rezoning the site from single-family and planned residential district to planned residential estate district. Commissioner Curt Katterhenry was absent.

The commission had some discussion about potential drainage issues and wastewater treatment on the site. Because the site lacks sanitary sewers, each lot will require an on-site septic system, according to city documents.

“It’s a pretty straightforward application here,” said Chairman Chris Poss. “I think it makes a lot of sense. And I have no issues with it.”

Additionally, a 10-foot city park trail connection will be installed through the residential subdivision along an easement for the overhead power lines.

The Lenexa City Council will consider the project Dec. 21.