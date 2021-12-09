Feel good holiday tips from Bee Organized

If you’re like most people, the holidays can be stressful and overwhelming, sucking the joy right out of the season. Take control of the chaos this year! Our Bee Organized tips can help you focus on being more present and savor the special moments of gathering again with those we love.
Bee intentional with gifts
Give a gift that doesn’t take up SPACE! Take the stress of gift buying off your plate and keep clutter out of the house by following these tips:
- Change the trend: Tell your friends and family that you don’t need another thing. Agree to NO GIFTS this year and stick to it!
- Give an experience: What can you experience together to create special memories? A trip, concert, sports, museum, favorite restaurant…the possibilities are endless when you really think about the person you’re gifting to.
- Give your time: Cooking a special meal, baking a treat, babysitting, sharing your talent or lending a helping hand are way more meaningful than something you could buy.
- Give a consumable: What’s your friends favorite coffee blend or wine? Create a photo slideshow or music playlist. Or consider a subscription to Netflix, Audible, Spotify, etc.
- Make a donation: Choose a cause close to their heart and that does good in the world.
- Give a gift certificate: Of course we think a Bee Organized Gift Card is the perfect gift that not only simplifies and reclaims space, but keeps giving all year long!
With the hustle and bustle of the season in full swing, here’s a couple of Bee Organized checklists to keep you organized and focused on your holiday preparations. Keep the Bees in mind if you’re short on time, we can simplify your holiday with a ‘wink of an eye”! Contact us today at (913) 735-6409 or info@beeorganized.com
About the Company: Bee Organized proudly employs 26 Worker Bees in the KC area, with additional Franchises abuzz in San Francisco, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Miami, Omaha, Denver, Seattle, San Diego, Scottsdale and Portland. Their work has been featured in People Magazine, Us Weekly, and Bravo.com. Bee Organized Franchisees and Worker Bees are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained. As members of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals™, Bee Organized adheres to the Code of Ethics for Certified Professional Organizers, committing to a higher standard of professionalism and results.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.