Zara, upscale furniture outlet, coming to former Nuts and Bolts space in Shawnee

A new furniture showroom and retail store is coming soon to the Parkway Plaza shopping center near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm Road in Shawnee.

Located at 13229 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Zara Furniture will serve as a retail furniture store with a mix of upscale and affordable items.



The site has stood vacant for more than two years, after a Nuts and Bolts hardware store permanently closed in February 2019.

The owner, Nedal Alhmoud, says he is seeking a special use permit to operate the retail furniture store.

The store, which aims to be open seven days a week, will sell “brand new furniture showroom-style, with options for curbside pick-up and home delivery,” according to a project narrative presented to the commission.

The owner requires a special use permit to operate the furniture store per city regulations.

Additionally, the store must offer a mix of furniture and not focus on one niche such as mattresses.

“This space has been vacant for sometime, and it certainly feels like a good use of space for that location,” said Commission Chair Bruce Bienhoff. “I would also welcome a new business there.”

The Shawnee Planning Commission on Monday voted 10-0 to recommend approval of the special use permit. Commissioner Kevin Fox was absent.

The Shawnee City Council will consider this item on Jan. 10, 2022.

Business hours are proposed to be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.