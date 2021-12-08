Your daily planner for Wednesday, Dec. 8: U.S. 69 toll lanes virtual meeting

Good morning, Post fam! It’s Kyle, giving you the rundown of what’s going on in Johnson County today, starting with the weather.
Forecast: ☀️ It’s crisp again with morning temps below freezing. There should be a gradual warm up into the low 50s by the afternoon, and it’s expected to be mostly sunny throughout the day.
Agenda:
- The Kansas Department of Transportation and city of Overland Park will host a virtual meeting tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 on the latest developments in the plan to add toll lanes to U.S. Highway 69. Register to attend here.
- The Roeland Park Tree Lighting Ceremony is tonight at 6 p.m. outside the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive. Free cookies will be on hand, and the Roesland Elementary choir is expected to perform. [Twitter]
- Volunteers are welcome at the Johnson County Christmas Bureau’s annual holiday shop, which will be open today from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the former Toys ‘R Us, 11620 W. 95th St. The Christmas Bureau is a grassroots organization that aims to assist low-income residents during the holidays. Find out more about volunteering here.
- The Rotary Club of Lenexa and Leawood is hosting a virtual presentation from noon to 1 p.m. today aimed at raising awareness of human trafficking and supporting survivors of sexual exploitation in the Kansas City region. Register for the event here.
Noteworthy:
A few more items of note from the area:
- The Roeland Park City Council this week tabled a proposed new mask ordinance to its next meeting on Dec. 20. Citing a rise in COVID-19 case numbers in Johnson County and the emergence of the new Omicron variant, the proposed resolution would require masks be worn in all public spaces in the city and would also require businesses and private organizations to require mask-wearing in most settings.
- The Lenexa City Council unanimously approved a resolution to issue up to $137 million in bonds for financing the construction of The Retreat on the Prairie. Located at K-10 and Ridgeview, the development will consist of 373 apartments and sites for restaurant and retail, as well as a hotel.
- The Overland Park City Council this week paved the way for a new microbrewery from Kansas City-based Stockyards Brewing Co. Taking over a 25,000-square-foot space at 10310 Mastin Street, Stockyards is set to put in a brewery, taproom, kitchen and patio sometime next year.
- Blue Valley Northwest High School quarterback Mikey Pauley won the Simone Award, the highest individual honor given to a Kansas City area prep football player. Pauley led the Huskies to a 12-1 record this season and the Overland Park school’s first-ever Kansas state football championship. [Kansas City Star]
