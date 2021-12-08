Your daily planner for Wednesday, Dec. 8: U.S. 69 toll lanes virtual meeting

Good morning, Post fam! It’s Kyle, giving you the rundown of what’s going on in Johnson County today, starting with the weather.

Forecast: ☀️ It’s crisp again with morning temps below freezing. There should be a gradual warm up into the low 50s by the afternoon, and it’s expected to be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Agenda:

The Kansas Department of Transportation and city of Overland Park will host a virtual meeting tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 on the latest developments in the plan to add toll lanes to U.S. Highway 69. Register to attend here.

The Roeland Park Tree Lighting Ceremony is tonight at 6 p.m. outside the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive. Free cookies will be on hand, and the Roesland Elementary choir is expected to perform. [Twitter]

Volunteers are welcome at the Johnson County Christmas Bureau's annual holiday shop, which will be open today from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the former Toys 'R Us, 11620 W. 95th St. The Christmas Bureau is a grassroots organization that aims to assist low-income residents during the holidays. Find out more about volunteering here.

The Rotary Club of Lenexa and Leawood is hosting a virtual presentation from noon to 1 p.m. today aimed at raising awareness of human trafficking and supporting survivors of sexual exploitation in the Kansas City region. Register for the event here.

Noteworthy:

A few more items of note from the area: