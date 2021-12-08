Shawnee Mission culinary arts students make 250 meals for families in need with backing of Patrick Mahomes’ charity

Shawnee Mission students in the district’s culinary arts program this week are preparing and distributing 250 meals to families in need.

It’s the product of a new initiative funded, in part, by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ charitable foundation.

Matt Ziegenhorn, an SMSD entrepreneur leadership instructor, said he was approached nearly two years ago by Tamara Weber, executive director of Kansas City, Mo., nonprofit Pete’s Garden, with the idea of finding a way to both reduce food waste and meet the needs of struggling families in the district.

Shortly thereafter, the district and Pete’s Garden pitched an idea to the 15 and Mahomies Foundation, Mahomes’ nonprofit, to feed local families through culinary instruction facilities like Shawnee Mission’s Broadmoor Bistro.

A $15,000 grant from the 15 and Mahomies Foundation is now paying for 10 “Kids Feeding Kids” programs — and Shawnee Mission’s is the first.

Students have been preparing family-sized pot pies this week and, along with Hy-Vee salad bags, will distribute them to families Thursday and Friday.

The district estimates the food will feed more than 1,000 individuals.

“We know that food provides comfort, food provides happiness and nourishment,” Ziegenhorn said. “We hope that our students have the ability to see what their skill sets can do and impact 250 families right here in our community.”

Here’s a look at how Shawnee Mission’s first “Kids Feeding Kids” program went this week: