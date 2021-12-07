Your daily planner for Tuesday, Dec. 7

Hey everyone! Juliana here. Welcome to Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Shawnee Mission.

Forecast: ☁️ It’s another chilly, December day with a high of 46 degrees. Unlike yesterday, it will be mostly cloudy. But Shawnee Mission is on track to warm back up a bit tomorrow — and the sun could make an appearance, too.

Agenda:

Join the city of Mission this morning for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The annual event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor will be held virtually this year. Tune in online from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. here.

Visit the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens for the last free admission day of 2021. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the arboretum features 300 acres of gardens, hiking trails and open prairie.

Mark the groundbreaking of the new MSI Surfaces distribution center at 10 a.m. Located at 10757 Mill Creek Road, the distribution center is for the Kansas City-based flooring and countertops importer. Coffee and light snacks will be available.

Noteworthy:

A couple more items of note from the area: