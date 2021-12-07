Your daily planner for Tuesday, Dec. 7

Hey everyone! Juliana here. Welcome to Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Shawnee Mission.
Forecast: ☁️ It’s another chilly, December day with a high of 46 degrees. Unlike yesterday, it will be mostly cloudy. But Shawnee Mission is on track to warm back up a bit tomorrow — and the sun could make an appearance, too.
Agenda:
- Join the city of Mission this morning for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The annual event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor will be held virtually this year. Tune in online from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. here.
- Visit the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens for the last free admission day of 2021. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the arboretum features 300 acres of gardens, hiking trails and open prairie.
- Mark the groundbreaking of the new MSI Surfaces distribution center at 10 a.m. Located at 10757 Mill Creek Road, the distribution center is for the Kansas City-based flooring and countertops importer. Coffee and light snacks will be available.
Noteworthy:
A couple more items of note from the area:
- Recently elected officials in Prairie Village were sworn in at Monday’s city council meeting. New councilmembers Cole Robinson in Ward 1, Lauren Wolf in Ward 3, Dave Robinson in Ward 4 and Greg Shelton in Ward 5 join the governing body. Mayor Eric Mikkelson said farewells to outgoing councilmembers, which can be viewed online here. Deputy City Administrator Jamie Robichaud was unanimously reappointed to her position, as well.
- Seven Kansas State University students recently received scholarship money for their success in the Phillips 66 Business Ethics Case Competition. Karl Burg and Reid Seacat of Olathe; Jake Acosta, Jack Beckley and Garrett Gunnerson of Overland Park; and Brooke Pickert and Larissa Vogt of Shawnee took home some scholarship funds in the competition, which challenges students to examine real-world ethical dilemmas and come up with analyses and recommendations.
- Merriam is looking for city council candidates. Applications are due Wednesday for an open seat on the Merriam City Council. Newly elected Mayor Bob Pape’s former Ward 4 seat needs to be filled. Those interested in the appointment can submit an application online here by Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 4:30 p.m.
