Two people escape Roeland Park house fire unharmed

A reported kitchen fire has displaced two people from their Roeland Park home.

Firefighters from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 were dispatched to investigate a home filled with smoke at 5001 Parish Drive just after 11:20 Monday night.

They arrived to find smoke and fire visible from the front door of the single-story house with both residents safely outside.

A full-alarm assignment was requested, adding firefighters from the Overland Park and Shawnee fire departments to the call.

The fire was declared to be under control just after midnight.

A damage estimate has not been released, and the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

