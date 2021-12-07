New Chick-fil-A in Overland Park near 95th and Metcalf will be drive-thru only for now

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is slated to open this week at 97th and Metcalf in Overland Park.

Located at 9591 Metcalf Ave., in the 95 Metcalf South shopping center, the Chick-fil-A is expected to open Thursday, Dec. 9, for drive-thru services only.

This Chick-fil-A location will operate as an independent franchise owned by Derek Nassick, who previously owned and operated a Chick-fil-A in Springfield, Mo., and whose wife is from Overland Park, according to a press release.

“After spending so much time in the area with my wife and her family, I am thrilled to be a part of the Overland Park community,” Nassick said. “I can’t wait to serve my neighbors and give back with great food and hospitality.”

The restaurant will bring about 120 full- and part-time jobs to the area, according to the company.

Restaurant hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. This location will be open for drive-thru only for now. The company said it wasn’t clear when the dining room would open.

Patron can also order and pay online or through the free Chick-fil-A app.

The new franchise also plans to surprise “100 local heroes making an impact in Overland Park” with free Chick-Fil-A for a year, according to the press release.

The restaurant also plans to donate $25,000 to Feeding America, a national nonprofit that helps supply food banks around the country and will send the funds to partners in the Kansas City area.