Updates from Johnson County Community College: Mark your calendar with these upcoming events

As we look to the end of fall semester, our calendar is packed with several can’t-miss events! From must-see performances to educational lectures, we offer countless experiences that satisfy a variety of interests.

MTC Kids Jam series: Dan and Claudia Zanes – ‘The Holiday Sing-Along’ – Dec. 11, 11 a.m.

This Holiday Sing-Along with Grammy Award winner Dan Zanes and his musical wife, Claudia Zanes, is a multicultural wintertime celebration for all ages. It’s loosely based on the Christmas gatherings Dan experienced as a child growing up in New England. The songs are from a variety of traditions and include an array of instruments.

Chaeyoung Park – Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Winner of the 2019 Hilton Head International Piano Competition, Chaeyoung Park performs around the world but calls Lawrence, Kansas, her second home. This passionate pianist is described by the New York Concert Review as a musician “who does not play a single note without thought or feeling.”

This dazzling performance is available exclusively to Subscribers and Friends of the Midwest Trust Center, a membership package that demonstrates the strong connection JCCC has with the community. Friends of the Midwest Trust Center help to bring great artists to MTC and can enjoy exclusive benefits like priority tickets, special invitations and complimentary gifts.

American Youth Ballet Presents The Nutcracker – Dec. 18 – 19

Tchaikovsky’s iconic score comes alive with the Overland Park Orchestra joining the American Youth Ballet in MTC’s Yardley Hall. A not for profit performance company based in Overland Park, Kansas, the American Youth Ballet is dedicated to presenting quality dance performances throughout the region. Tickets start at $18, purchase today!

Continuing Education Ed Talks

The JCCC Continuing Education series of free instructor-led Ed Talks take place on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. Topics range from personal to professional and all courses can be viewed from the comfort of home. Take advantage of these upcoming sessions:

Everything You Know About Networking Is Wrong – Dec. 7

Strategies for Having a Strengths Based Mindset – Dec. 17

