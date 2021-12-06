Introducing: Your Daily Planner for Monday, Dec. 6

Hi there! Leah here. Good morning and welcome to Monday, Dec. 6, the start of a new week here in Shawnee Mission.

Forecast: 🌤 It’s a lot more December-like today, with a high of only 38. But it looks to be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Temperatures are much colder than they have been in recent days, but it is expected to warm up again into the 60s by Thursday.

Overland Park’s newly elected city leaders, including Mayor Curt Skoog, will be officially sworn into office tonight. The Overland Park City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the council chamber at City Hall, 8500 Santa Fe Drive. The city clerk will swear in newly elected officials at the beginning of the meeting, which is open to the public and can be viewed live online.

Attention all Merriam residents! If you're interested in participating in the city's Let's Light Up Merriam holiday lights contest, the city is accepting submissions by the end of the day today. Here's how to participate: Submit your name, address, and *ONE* photo to cityofmerriam@merriam.org by Dec. 6. The city will post photos on Facebook, and the community will vote by "liking" their favorite display. The contest runs through Dec. 20. The city plans to gift the winner four free day passes to the Merriam Community Center.

For our little ones with sensory processing differences and Autism Spectrum Disorders, sign up for today's Sensory Friendly Monday at the Johnson County Museum. This time is set aside for children to come enjoy the museum and KidScape in a comfortable, low-sensory environment. Details here.

