Country Club Cafe inside bank in western Shawnee permanently closing Dec. 19

Country Club Cafe inside the Country Club Bank in western Shawnee is set to permanently close later this month after the owners said they couldn’t come to an agreement with the bank, its landlord.

Located at 21911 W. 66th St., Country Club Cafe will close Sunday, Dec. 19.

“We are extremely sad to say come December 19th we will be closing our doors,” Country Club Cafe wrote on its Facebook page last month. “We tried every avenue to keep our shop up and running but the requests from our landlords became too much for us to keep up with.”

The Kansas City Star first reported on the impending closure.

Country Club Bank and its cafe opened nearly 20 years ago in the Shawnee spot.

The cafe has had different operators over that time, with the current tenant, Bethany Vogel, at the helm until the end of this month.

Bank officials told the Star that the cafe has been on a month-to-month lease at reduced rent for more than two years, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.

“We opened the cafe as a friendly, neighborhood community gathering space,” Mary O’Connor, executive vice president of Country Club Bank, told the newspaper. “We want her [Vogel] to stay and offered a preferred term lease. The bank is disappointed not to have Bethany Vogel as the tenant/operator.”

Country Club Cafe thanked its customers for their loyalty and support.

“Especially these past couple of years of unpredictability in all our lives, we saw a community really come together for our little shop and it was beautiful to see!” the staff wrote.

Vogel was unavailable for comment. In its announcement, Country Club Cafe noted that it plans to look for a new space.