5 to Try: The Post wants your picks for best holiday light displays 🎄

Let’s keep the holiday theme going for this week’s “5 to Try.”

Last week, we gave our readers’ top picks for where to do some local holiday shopping.

This week, we want to light it up, literally.

We’re asking our readers to give us their go-to spots to see Christmas and holiday light displays.

It’s a tradition for many families and holiday-lovers this time of year to get in the car (maybe with a Thermos of cocoa), put some festive tunes on the radio and drive around to see lights.

There are some obvious choices (like the Country Club Plaza), but we’d rather have your recommendations for more out-of-the-way displays, maybe must-see neighborhood or a particularly festive street or home that always make you feel merry and bright.

Tell us what local light displays get you in the holiday spirit and what about them you like.

Your choices don’t have to be in Johnson County, as long as they are an easy drive (say, 30 minutes or less) to get there.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

In the meantime, check out our readers’ “5 to Try” recommendations for juiciest burgers, tastiest pizza and best local sports bars.