Crews put out fire at Overland Park barbecue restaurant, employee treated at scene

One employee was treated at the scene of a restaurant fire Friday afternoon in Overland Park.

Firefighters from the Overland Park Fire Department and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 were called to Wyandot Barbeque, 7215 West 75th Street, just before 3 p.m.

In a news release, Shayn Hurst of the Overland Park Fire Department says firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the smoker box and extending into the back of the building.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics checked one employee for possible injuries at the scene. That person was released without being transported to the hospital.

Police closed 75th Street from Metcalf to Santa Fe as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. All lanes reopened just after 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters quickly had the fire under control and extinguished it within about 20 minutes, Hurst said.

Crews could be seen inside the kitchen area, removing ceiling sections as they checked for hotspots.

A damage estimate has not been released.