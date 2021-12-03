Story in pictures — St. Ann students in Prairie Village prepare 195 ‘Red Bag’ gifts for foster kids

St. Ann Catholic School is sending 195 foster children holiday gifts this year.

The school is continuing its more than 30-year holiday tradition of participating in the Red Bags KC program, which was started in 1984 by Daniel Jacobs, a former St. Ann Catholic Church parishioner and foster child himself.

St. Ann students and families collect toys, stuffed animals, games, clothing and personal care items in the run up to the day in early December when those items are stuffed into Santa-like read bags and delivered.

Tammy Laudan and Linda Cosgrove, Red Bag co-chairs, organize the annual red bag drive at St. Ann.

Laudan says the phrase “red bag week” is all it takes to get the ball rolling on donations.

“We’ve been doing it for so long, all I do is send a letter out that it’s red bag week, and the next day I get like 30 requests [for family adoptions],” Laudan said.

Eighth graders at St. Ann fill each distinctive red bag with gift-wrapped presents and load the bags onto a delivery truck.

Here’s what “red bag day” at St. Ann looked like this year: