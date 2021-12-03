Police say truck accidentally crashed through windows at Shawnee Goodwill, 2 employees suffer minor injuries

Shawnee Police are investigating after a driver crashed through the front windows of a Goodwill store near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Goddard Street on Friday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the store at 10611 Shawnee Mission Parkway at 2:10 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic states that a vehicle drove through the glass on the west side of the building.

Police at the scene confirmed that two employees inside the store were hit by debris from the crash. The people inside the truck were not injured.

Johnson County Med-Act transported one of the employees to an area hospital with minor injuries from the flying debris.

The driver remained on the scene and was talking to the police.

Police believe the crash was an accident and that the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

Employees said the store would be closed for the rest of the day as the damage was repaired.

The store is set to reopen for its regular hours on Saturday.