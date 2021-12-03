Briefly Noted: Overland Park to host holiday market Dec. 4 

Overland Park to host holiday market Dec. 4

The Overland Park Farmers Market is back on Dec. 4 for a Holiday Market.

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., shoppers can find holiday gifts, goodies and farm fresh produce at the farmers market. A market information booth will be able to accept debit and EBT cards.

Roeland Park’s Holiday Kindness Project returns

The city of Roeland Park and its police department are bringing back the Holiday Kindness Project.

It is a gift card drive to help ease the strain for residents and neighbors. Residents who buy $10 to $20 gift cards from local Roeland park businesses can drop them off with the cashier at city hall. Police officers will distribute the cards at their discretion to residents in need.