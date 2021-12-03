5 to Try: Post readers’ picks for best holiday shopping in JoCo 🎁

For this week’s “5 to Try,” we asked our readers about their favorite spots to do some local shopping.

That’s especially timely with supply chain disruptions wreaking havoc on holiday gift-ordering, especially online.

But we’ve got you covered so you can go local and, hopefully, avoid the headaches.

Based on our readers’ recommendations, downtown Overland Park emerges as one of the top places to do lots of local shopping, particularly for unique and meaningful gifts as well as clever stocking stuffers and tasty holiday treats.

Beyond that, Johnson Drive in downtown Mission is home to several locally owned boutiques and gift shops mentioned by our readers, as well as Fairway Shops off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Belinder Avenue and The Shops of Prairie Village.

Another honorable mention is Made in KC, a homegrown retail outlet for Kansas City area makers, designers and artists with several locations around the metro.

Here are our readers’ top picks:

Ten Thousand Villages (Overland Park)

If you’re looking for handcrafted items from women-owned businesses overseas, then Ten Thousand Villages is the place for you!

Ten Thousand Villages the number one most recommended spot from our readers this week.

Located in downtown Overland Park, this shop boasts an eclectic collection of home decorations, jewelry, apparel, accessories and many other items.

Many of the handcrafted items are made from organic materials like wood, seashells and nuts. Upon your purchase, the staff will offer more information about the products and where they came from.

“I can always find a meaningful gift with a great story at Ten Thousand Villages,” said Post reader Sue Nagy. “All the items are crafted by artisans from developing countries. Purchasing an item is supporting the dignity, health, of an individual and their family.”

Laura Gants Guy, a current Shawnee Mission school board member, lauded Ten Thousand Villages on the Post’s Facebook page for its “unique, one-of-a-kind” gifts.

“Knowing that everything in the store is fair trade makes all my purchases a win-win!” Gants Guy said.

Located at 7947 Santa Fe Drive, Ten Thousand Villages is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday as well as Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 12-4 p.m. Sunday.

Past & Presents Card, Gift, & Home (Lenexa)

A bit of everything is available at Past & Presents Card, Gift, & Home in Lenexa.

Celebrating more than 30 years as a gift shop and home to Hallmark products, Past & Presents is also a favorite among readers who like to knock out lots of holiday shopping in one place.

“My pick for excellent local gift shop is Past and Presents in Lenexa,” said Post reader Julie Elfving. “Very welcoming with a variety of goods appealingly displayed and unfailingly attentive customer service.”

Plan to spend some time here as you navigate the shop for some clever and unique purchases for multiple people on your list.

Located at 15020 W. 87th St. Parkway, Past & Presents is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 12-5 p.m. Sunday.

Spruce Home (Leawood)

Looking for some homemaking inspiration this holiday season? Go no further than Spruce Home, a home decor store in the Somerset Shoppes of Leawood.

Spruce Home boasts a wide range of home and holiday decor, plus a variety of hand-selected items like ornamental candles, trendy table settings and chic furnishings.

There’s a real sense of community at this shop and a strong emphasis on supporting local makers and businesses, say our readers.

“They offer items created by local artists, as a part of their offerings,” said reader Brad Slaughter. “The four owners have a connection to the local community, with a warm, friendly environment. They have a cute Beagle mascot, as well!”

Slaughter also complimented the store for its “unique, tasteful holiday furnishings and finishings,” which would all make great gifts this holiday season.

Located at 2515 Somerset Drive, Spruce Home is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Tasteful Olive (Overland Park)

Want to bring an edge to your skills in the kitchen? This downtown Overland Park storefront is the shop for you.

A staple for many of our readers who like their unique creations, The Tasteful Olive has more than just oils, vinegars and pasta. In fact, the shop keeps wall-to-ceiling shelves stocked with treasured gifts this time of year.

“My vote goes to Tasteful Olive in downtown OPKS,” said Post reader Amy Fennesy. “With all the cooking people did at home the last two years, letting family experience the fun and different types of olive oil is a great gift. One of my favorites is the butter flavor olive oil – great on popcorn!”

Located at 7945 Santa Fe Drive, The Tasteful Olive is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Clairvaux (Fairway)

This upscale women’s clothing store and boutique in the Fairway Shops is an excellent one-stop shop for apparel, accessories and, most importantly for this time of year, hand-selected gifts.

Several readers said they like to visit Clairvaux for its elevated shopping experience and sense of community.

Pay close attention to the gifts section this holiday season, which offers a variety of gift sets featuring beauty care products, candles, games, coffee table books and other items.

“For women, Clairevaux in Fairway is the best!” said Post reader Merrie Morris. “They have a sophisticated aesthetic with labels and looks not often seen in KC. While some of their pieces are pricey, they also carry moderately priced lines like Alex Mills. Plus my favorite purchase of last winter came from there!”

Located at 2710 W. 53rd St., Clairvaux is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 12-5 p.m. Sunday.