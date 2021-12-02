Shawnee grants live music permit at bar where previous owner faced noise complaints

The Shawnee City Council has granted a permit for The Social Bar and Grill to have live music.

Located at 13410 W. 62nd Terrace, the restaurant was previously home to The Roxy, a nightclub that shuttered in late March following numerous noise complaints that stemmed from live entertainment.

The Social owners, Oronde Smith and Jordan Grove, have said they plan to offer more “easy-going” music such as guitar and acoustic bands. They also say they will work to mitigate any potential noise that could bother homeowners who live to the north.

Additionally, the restaurant will offer live entertainment only on Fridays and Saturdays, ending at midnight, city staff noted.

The Shawnee City Council on Nov. 22 unanimously approved the one-year special use permit for live entertainment.

“We’ve been assured by the new owner and his plans that reduce that issue and make it so it’s compatible with the neighbors that are adjacent to this building,” said Councilmember Eric Jenkins. “We would like to accept that at face value at this time and say, ‘OK, we’re going to take your word for it; that’s going to happen.’ But just so that anybody in the vicinity of that is concerned, the SUP (special use permit) can be called back up at any time if it fails to meet those expectations.”

The one-year special use permit for live entertainment will be subject to review by the city should any noise complaints or other issues arise, according to the city.

After one year, the city could allow a special use permit for live entertainment on a three- or four-year cycle.