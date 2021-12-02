Briefly noted: New art exhibition at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center

New art exhibition at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center

A new art exhibition titled the “Future of Art” is being displayed at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center.

The exhibition features works from high school students across Overland Park and the surrounding area that was selected by their teachers.

There is a variety of work on to see. From realistic drawings to sculptures made of wire, the exhibition has something for everyone to enjoy.

The “Future of Art” will be on display at the center through mid-January.