  Staff Report  - Briefly Noted

Briefly noted: New art exhibition at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center

A new art exhibition titled the "Future of Art" is on display at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center through mid-January. Image via City of Overland Park's Facebook page.

New art exhibition at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center

A new art exhibition titled the “Future of Art” is being displayed at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center.

The exhibition features works from high school students across Overland Park and the surrounding area that was selected by their teachers.

There is a variety of work on to see. From realistic drawings to sculptures made of wire, the exhibition has something for everyone to enjoy.

The “Future of Art” will be on display at the center through mid-January.