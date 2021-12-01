Here’s how the federal infrastructure bill impacts Johnson County Wastewater

A recently passed federal bill is bringing money to water infrastructure projects in Johnson County.

Passed by Congress on Nov. 6 and signed into law by President Joe Biden, the massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package earmarks $454 million to improve Kansas water infrastructure over the next five years, according to a report released by Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids.

Davids voted in favor of the bill and also worked on its provisions as vice chair of the U.S. House’s transportation and infrastructure committee.

Davids said in a press conference last month touting the bill’s provisions that the measure, which drew bipartisan support with votes from a handful of Republican lawmakers, will help address issues like lead exposure and wastewater contamination.

“This is how we get passed just patching and start getting toward making these systems more resilient, more innovative to stave off any negative consequences from future events,” Davids said in the press conference.

Davids’ office said via email that there is not an exact known dollar amount that Johnson County will receive as a result of the bill at this time.

Still, a report authored by Davids’ office outlined the following priority projects that could be completed with the funding:

The Indian Creek/Nall Hills Flood Risk Reduction Project, in Overland Park “would alleviate flood risk to” 24 homes and “three major roads.”

A $16 million project to improve pump stations and water mains on State Line Road would lead to a reduction in operating costs that could “save ratepayers $100 million over 20 years,” according to the report.

Johnson County Wastewater identified $2 billion worth of infrastructure needs over the next 25 years, Chief Engineer Aaron Witt said during Davids’ press conference.

Witt said ongoing investment is necessary for JCW to provide “clean, reliable” water and work to mitigate flooding impacts.

“Efficient and reliable water service will support the growth and redevelopment of our community,” Witt said. “The infrastructure bill will help us to reinvest in our communities so we can provide clean, safe, affordable water for generations to come.”