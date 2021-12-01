Briefly Noted: JoCo reps among six Kansas lawmakers call for Rep. Coleman’s expulsion

JoCo reps among six Kansas lawmakers call for Rep. Coleman’s expulsion

Four Kansas elected officials representing parts of Johnson County are among half a dozen state lawmakers calling for their peer, Rep. Aaron Coleman, to be expelled from the Kansas Legislature.

Reps. Linda Featherston, Jo Ella Hoye, Mari-Lynn Poskin and Lindsay Vaughn were among six lawmakers who filed a formal complaint pursuant to House Rule 4901 calling for censure procedures against and expulsion of Rep. Coleman of the 37th District, which covers part of Wyandotte County.

The complaint comes after allegations that Coleman hit his brother and threatened his grandfather in October.

“We believe that there is reasonable evidence of noncompliance with a previous warning and admonishment from the House Select Investigating Committee that was issued after a longstanding pattern of physically and emotionally abusive harassment, violence, bullying, and stalking was documented,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement on Monday. “This behavior puts state employees, legislators, and visitors to the Capitol at risk and makes it unsafe for him to serve in the Kansas House of Representatives.”

The group of representatives, which also include Reps. Stephanie Byers and Christina Haswood, signed a complaint Jan. 12 related to a public threat against Gov. Laura Kelly as well as allegations of physical abuse that resulted in the filing of a request for a court protective order.

“We hope that the Representative will resign immediately for the sake of himself and his constituents and seek professional help,” the elected officials said.

Westwood collects bags of white rice at city hall

The city of Westwood is collecting one-pound bags of white rice at city hall for students in Kansas City, Kan.

Donations will be provided to children over winter and spring breaks at Mark Twain and McKinley Elementary schools. Donations can be placed in the designated area at city hall until Dec. 1.

Southbound Ridgeview Road in Lenexa closed between 98th and 99th streets Wednesday morning

A stretch of Southbound Ridgeview Road from 98th to 99th streets in Lenexa will be closed starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, weather permitting, to allow Evergy’s contractor to unload and place an electrical structure, according to the city of Lenexa.

The road is expected to reopen by noon the same day. A marked detour route will be provided via Prairie Star Parkway to Renner Boulevard to 99th Street.