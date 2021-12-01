Aso Sushi in Lenexa closes for good, citing pandemic challenges

Aso Sushi, a sushi bar and kitchen in eastern Lenexa, permanently closed earlier this month.

Located in Westchester Square near Pflumm and West 87th Street Parkway, Aso Sushi was a mainstay for Lenexans for nearly a decade.

However, like other restaurants and bars, Aso Sushi struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly with staffing shortages, according to owners.

The owners nearly made the decision to permanently close in October but remained open for delivery and takeout only. It never re-opened for in-person dining.

“After many discussion with our staff members, we have come to the difficult decision once again to close our doors permanently,” staff wrote in a Facebook announcement Nov. 9. “Thank you so much to all of the customers who have supported us over the years. We will miss you tremendously.”

Customers shared their support for the restaurant on its Facebook page.

“Aso is my favorite place and my family has celebrated several occasions here,” wrote Caiti Pfantz. “Best food and service ever!! I truly hope you open another restaurant in the future.”

“This is SAD news indeed,” wrote Diann Holland. “Thank you for the BEST food and service over the years. We will certainly miss all of you.”

Owner Thomas Tai previously owned and operated a sushi bar and hibachi grill in Lee’s Summit, Mo., before opening Aso Sushi.