Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village is undergoing construction — here’s why

Johnson Countians who go to Meadowbrook Park may notice some construction in the coming weeks.

That’s because Phase Two of the park’s plan to add $1.6 million worth of upgrades and amenities is underway.

The 136-acre park at 9101 Nall Avenue in Prairie Village — right on the border with Overland Park — has been a popular destination for families, outdoor exercise enthusiasts and pickleball players since it opened to much fanfare in summer 2019.

The Prairie Village Planning Commission approved the latest phase of upgrades in July.

Below is a look at what Phase Two of Meadowbrook Park entails:

An all-inclusive, fenced-in playground.

Free-standing shade structures, in addition to built-in canopies on the inclusive playground’s equipment.

An ADA-accessible restroom featuring two individual restroom areas.

A Meadowbrook Parkway parking lot that will act as a connection to the existing paved trail.

A new shelter — with the same aesthetic of the four other shelters already at Meadowbrook Park.

A significant amount of Phase Two work is being conducted in the northeast corner of the park, near Roe Avenue. Phase Two is expected to be completed by November 2022, according to previous planning commission discussions.

The first phase of construction completed when the park opened more than two years ago featured the distinctive treeline adventure playground, pickleball courts, existing trails and shelters and the Meadowbrook Park clubhouse.

Meadowbrook Park’s master plan details three playgrounds — a northeast playground, a destination playground and a natural playground — ponds, a spray feature and more. The park master plan can be found online here.

The park is also going to see a new piece of public art in 2022.

Last month, the public was able to vote on three submissions for the art installation. Design documents for the installation are to be finalized in the first quarter of 2022, with installation in the second quarter, according to a timeline on JCPRD’s website.