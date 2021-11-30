Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission East marching band to perform in London’s 2023 New Year’s parade

Shawnee Mission East marching band to perform in London’s 2023 New Year’s parade

The Shawnee Mission East Marching Lancers, the school band, was invited to perform in London’s 2023 New Year’s parade, according to a district press release.

Two weeks ago, London dignitaries visited the high school to extend the invitation. The jazz band briefly performed for Bob Bone, the parade founder and executive director, Steve Summers, the parade’s senior patron and former Lord Mayor of Westminster.

“You guys are amazing, you really are, and we are here because of your reputation,” Summers said after the jazz band performance, according to the release.

The parade will feature more than 10,000 participants and about 750,000 viewers lining the route, Bone told SMSD.