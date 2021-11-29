Updates from Johnson County Community College: Enrollment is open for winter and spring!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! In addition to the holidays, we’re preparing for Winter Session and looking forward to spring semester! Now is the perfect time to discover all JCCC has to offer.

Affordable tuition rates

We understand that financial security is a priority at every stage of the college experience. That’s why we strive to put education within reach with our competitive tuition rates. We also offer:

Metro Tuition Rate : Missouri residents in ZIP codes that start with 640- or 641- can enroll in any credit class for only $138 per credit hour — a 38% discount from our standard out-of-state tuition rate!

Scholarships : Millions of dollars in scholarships are awarded every year to qualified students. All it takes is one application to become eligible for hundreds of financial opportunities.

Student resources

We offer tools and resources to help students get ahead and stay ahead. Our new state-of-the-art Academic Resource Center (ARC) is a one-stop shop for free tutoring across multiple subjects.

Many library resources are available as well. Visit Billington Library’s homepage to access nearly 600 million books, ebooks, magazines, newspaper and journal articles and streaming videos. An “Ask a Librarian” chat feature is also available.

Winter break flexibility

Students can work ahead toward their degree or certificate over winter break. JCCC’s Winter Session allows students to earn up to four credit hours in four short weeks. All classes are online and can be completed from the comfort (and warmth) of home.

Winter Session kicks off Dec. 13 – that is the last day to enroll in a Winter Session course.

Fast forward to spring

Students can enjoy increased flexibility during spring semester with several course delivery options:

Online Courses: Students are not required to come to campus or attend online meetings held at specific times.

Online Hybrid Courses: Students are not required to come to campus for face-to-face sessions. Courses do include required live web-conference sessions.

Hybrid courses – These require some face-to-face sessions on campus, while other sessions may be delivered in a live video format.

Face-to-Face: Students are on campus for in-person lectures. Courses may use computers or other electronic media.

Spring 2022 enrollment is underway, and classes start Jan. 18.

Don’t delay, enroll today!

Ready to join the next class of Cavaliers? Our Admissions team is available to answer questions and kickstart your educational journey. Contact them at 913-469-3803 or by email.