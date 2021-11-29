SERV, Overland Park entertainment and pickleball venue, could break ground this month

Promontory, a much-watched mixed-use development along Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, is looking to soon begin the second phase of the $97.5 million project.

This latest phase of the project consists of the development of SERV at Promontory, an entertainment venue at 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue.

SERV’s final development plan already received approval from the city in June and is set to include:

Six pickleball courts in a roughly 14,000-square-foot recreation building,

Two outdoor pickball courts with seating area

Seven repurposed shipping containers planned to be used for food and retail stalls

A performance stage

A large TV screen

Developers of the project, Launch Development, are looking to start construction on SERV as early as Dec. 15, according to city materials submitted for a bond insurance request earlier this month.

If approved by the full city council, the bonds will provide for a sales tax exemption on construction materials for the new phase, as outlined in a revised development agreement Overland Park approved earlier this year.

An estimated $9.5 million of the total $15.8 million to develop SERV could be exempted from sales tax.

The city council’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee unanimously voted to approve the bond insurance request earlier this month.