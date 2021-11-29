One person killed after being hit by train in Lenexa

One man was killed Monday morning after being struck by a train in Lenexa, according to police.

Investigators say the incident happened just before 8:45 a.m. Monday on railroad tracks approximately a half mile south of W. 87th Lane and Woodland Road.

That’s in a less densely populated area of the city between 87th Street and Prairie Star Parkway, west of Interstate 435.

The train that hit the man was operated by BNSF, according to a Lenexa Police spokesperson.

The man was dead when police officers arrived at the scene, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.